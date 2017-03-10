Project needs a new name

Project 101 - the housing information and advice service for young people - is on the move and needs help to create a new name.

The service, which gets its name from its current location at 101 Townhead in Kirkintilloch, provides specialist advice and assistance to people aged between 14 and 25 .

It helps those faced with homelessness, along with those who require housing advice and information on housing options.

More recently, the Project 101 team’s main focus has been around welfare reform, benefit issues, rent arrears queries, homelessness and housing options enquiries.

It focuses on this age group due to the vulnerabilities that many young people are said to have.

Now the scheme is now set to move round the corner to Lenzie Road later in the year and wants to enlist the help of residents to rename the service, with the best entry winning a prize.

Neighbourhood services convener Councillor Stewart MacDonald said: “The service provided by the team at Project 101 is first class.

“The caseworkers are very approachable to our young service users and are proactive with housing

enquiries.

“They have a sense of pride in their work and in the positive outcomes which their service users achieve.

“To coincide with the move the service is looking for a new name and logo.

“We’ve already got schools involved and we’ve received a lot of fantastic entries from our talented pupils but are looking for our creative residents to get involved as well.

“I look forward to seeing all the entries and the winning name and design will receive a gift card for a place of their choice.”

Completed entries can be sent to project101@eastdunbarton.gov.uk or posted/handed in to 101 Townhead, Kirkintilloch, G66 1NX.