Primary school gets donation of life-saving medical equipment

Lenzie Meadow Primary School has received a mobile defibrillator thanks to a donation by CALA Homes (West). The housebuilder has donated the lifesaving equipment as part of a national campaign to help save the lives of people who suffer potentially fatal cardiac arrests.

CALA is working with national charity Hand on Heart to donate a defibrillator and provide training, together worth £3000, to a school in each of the eight regions across the UK in which it operates.

Members of staff will also receive basic life support and awareness training as part of the package.

More than 600 young people die each year from sudden cardiac arrest, of those 270 happen in schools.

The only definitive treatment for a victim of cardiac arrest is early CPR and defibrillation.

This must be administered within 3-5 minutes following collapse to give the person the best chance of survival; making it imperative to have a defibrillator on site.

Gregor Bremner, head teacher at Lenzie Meadow Primary said: “Sudden cardiac arrest among children is rare but the defibrillator gives us extra assurance that we are ready to do all we can to help should the worst happen.

“We are extremely grateful to CALA Homes for supplying the equipment and training to help us keep our pupils, staff and local people safe.”

Liana Canavan, sales and marketing director for CALA Homes (West) said: “Health and safety is of paramount importance at CALA, so we are very pleased to extend that principle by giving local schools in the communities in which we build the means to save lives.

“The equipment and lifesaving training and awareness session held with staff and pupils by Hand on Heart will continue to have a positive impact for years to come.”

