Praise for education award finalist

Local MSP Rona Mackay has lodged a parliamentary motion praising St Ninian’s High School, in Kirkintilloch, for reaching the finals of the Scottish Education Awards.

The school was selected in the Raising Attainment in Numeracy category for its innovative teaching methods.

Ms Mackay said: “Very well done to St Ninian’s High School for reaching the finals of the Scottish Education Awards.

“I am glad judges were able to recognise these initiatives that have increased the confidence of children when handling numbers on a daily basis. This is so important.

“I will be rooting for the school to win in its category and look forward to seeing the result on June 7.”