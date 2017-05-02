Portaventura World and Costa Daurada come to town, courtesy of Barrhead Travel

One lucky family* will win a dream holiday worth up to £3,000 this Friday (May 5) as Barrhead Travel brings a flavour of Spain to Silverburn Shopping Centre.

The leading independent travel company, along with partners PortAventura World and Costa Daurada Tourism, will bring a family fiesta to the shopping centre.

There will be fun entertainment including balloon modelling and face-painting, tasty refreshments and giveaways at the event, which takes place outside Barrhead Travel’s store.

Customers who stop by to get snaps with the PortAventura World characters will also have the chance to try and scoop the ultimate prize of a holiday to PortAventura World.

Barrhead Travel chief executive, Sharon Munro, said: “We’re looking forward to bringing some Spanish flavour and family fun to Silverburn along with our partners at PortAventura World and Costa Daurada Tourism.

“Anyone who wishes to find out more about the exclusive holidays on offer can stop by for some family fun or advice from our specialists. We are especially excited to be giving away a dream holiday and have no doubt this will prove extremely popular with families who have their sights set on Spain!

“Costa Daurada is one of our most popular destinations for families, and is already selling out fast for this summer. In particular, PortAventura World is a must-visit attraction in the region – especially now that the spectacular Ferrari Land theme park has opened.”

Friday’s event comes ahead of Barrhead Travel’s inaugural flight to Reus, the connecting airport for the region. From Sunday 28 May, the travel group will operate an exclusive British Airways charter flight from Glasgow to Reus on a weekly basis.

Sharon Munro added; “We were delighted to announce the launch of our brand new charter flight to Reus earlier this year and our event on Friday continues the momentum in the lead up to our inaugural flight which takes place on 28 May.”

Barrhead Travel is one of only a few official PortAventura World travel partners in the UK. The popular family attraction includes the famous PortAventura Park and PortAventura Caribe Aquatic Park, as well as brand new Ferrari Land. It welcomes thousands of thrill-seekers, families and groups of tourists every year.

To register for Friday’s event call Barrhead Travel’s Silverburn branch on 0141 876 9700.

*Prize draw winner will receive a holiday for four – two adults and two children – to PortAventura World. Prize includes return flights from Glasgow, transfers and 7 nights accommodation in a PortAventura World Hotel.