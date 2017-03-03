Popular Milngavie Week is back again this June

Following last year’s revival of popular community event ‘The Milngavie Week’ the family friendly event is back again this year from June 10 to 18.

The event was brought back to life last year by Milngavie Community Development Trust after an absence of ten years.

And the organisers of last June’s celebration of the community coming together are planning to do it all again – and more.

There will be a large number of activities, led by local organisations and individuals.

The Week begins on Saturday June 10 with Bearsden and Milngavie Highland Games and continues through to the Classic Car Show on June 17.

Event co-ordinator, Wilson Blakey, said: “There are already so many events planned that we are probably going to have to hold some of them on Sunday, June 18.

“Almost all the activities of last year will be back, such as the cat and dog shows, treasure hunts, the duck race, and art and photography competitions.

“And already more organisations have offered to put something on – music concerts, sporting events including golf and football.”

Ruth Blakey, another co-ordinator added: “We are still looking for activities to slot in to the busy week.

“So if there are any local organisations out there please get in touch to be included in the programme – please contact us at w.blakey@sky.com.”