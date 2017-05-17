Pop Idol winner heads to East Dunbartonshire

Singer, television presenter, actress and DJ Michelle McManus is set to launch an event to promote walking.

The Pop Idol winner will be at Kirkintilloch Leisure Centre on Friday May 26, at 12.15pm, for the launch of the Big Fit Walk.

It’s an annual event organised by Paths For All, which aims to inspire communities to come together for a walk to celebrate the benefits of being active.

Experienced walk leaders from the East Dunbartonshire WALK project will lead a fun 30 minute walk that will explore Kirkintilloch Marina and the Forth and Clyde Canal.