Polling day for council elections just over a week away

It’s just over a week to go until the elections for East Dunbartonshire Council on Thursday, May 4.

Polling stations in halls and schools across the area will be open between 7am and 10pm on the day.

The Single Transferable Vote system means voters will be asked to number candidates in order of preference.

On their ballot papers, voters will be asked to number the candidates in order (starting with the number one). While you can make as many choices as you wish, you do not need to select every candidate.

The number of councillors to be elected in each ward are: Milngavie (3), Bearsden North (3), Bishopbriggs North and Campsie (4), Bishopbriggs South (3), Lenzie and Kirkintilloch South (3), Kirkintiloch East and North and Twechar (3).

The count will take place at the Leisuredrome, Bishopbriggs the day after the election.

A list of candidates and polling stations are on the Council’s website at: https://www.eastdunbarton.gov.uk/council/elections-and-voting/local-government-elections-2017.