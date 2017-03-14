Youngsters prepare to head to the polls

Young people across East Dunbartonshire are making their voices heard as they vote in the 2017 Scottish Youth Parliament Elections.

MSYPs will be elected from every parliamentary constituency and from national voluntary organisations throughout Scotland.

There are two parliamentary constituencies within East Dunbartonshire – Clydebank and Milngavie constituency and Strathkelvin and Bearsden constituency.

Voting is currently taking place online via the Young Scot website until Friday, March 17 at 5pm.

All young people aged 12 to 25 years who live or receive an education in East Dunbartonshire are eligible to vote, and can do so by visiting www.elections.youngscot.org and registering with their Young Scot card number.

Polling stations have also been set up in a number of schools, including Kirkintilloch High School, St Ninian’s High School, Turnbull High School and Bishopbriggs Academy.

Another polling station will open tomorrow (Thursday, March 16) in Lenzie Academy.

At each polling station council officers will be on hand to assist with the process and they will be able to access the Young Scot card numbers of those who have lost or forgotten their card.

They will also be able to issue temporary cards to those who have not previously registered.

There are five local candidates standing for election in the Strathkelvin and Bearsden Constituency: Lewis Campbell (St Ninian’s High School), Lauren Donnelly (St Ninian’s High School), Beth Gilmour (Lenzie Academy), Zac McCaffery (Bishopbriggs Academy) and Christopher McHugh (Turnbull High School).

Full details of all the candidates and their profiles can be found on the Scottish Youth Parliament website www.syp.org.uk.

There are currently no candidates from East Dunbartonshire standing in the Clydebank and Milngavie constituency.

Depute Chief Executive, Education, People & Business, Ann Davie, said: “To become a member of the SYP is an excellent opportunity for young people interested in making a difference in their communities and standing up for their peers by speaking on their behalf on issues that affect them.

“I would encourage young people eligible to vote in East Dunbartonshire to make sure that they have their voice heard by voting for the candidate that they would like to represent them.”