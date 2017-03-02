Want to become a councillor? Here’s your big chance!

With the Scottish council elections taking place in less than three months, the countdown is on for anyone who is thinking about standing as a candidate.

Voters will go to the polls on Thursday, May 4, to elect 22 councillors to serve the seven wards which make up the East Dunbartonshire area.

Councillors are responsible for making decisions about how resources should be used to provide services such as housing, transport, education and planning.

For those who are considering standing as a candidate, East Dunbartonshire Council has organised pre-nomination sessions to give people all the valuable information that they may need to help them.

Gerry Cornes, who is the Returning Officer for East Dunbartonshire, will host the information events on Tuesday, March 7, and Thursday, March 9, at McGregor House, Donald Street, Kirkintilloch.

Both sessions will run from 6pm until 7.30pm.

Mr Cornes said: “We are holding these information sessions for anyone who is thinking of standing as a candidate at the Council elections on 4 May 2017.

“If you’re new to the process or an experienced campaigner, we should have something that will help you through this process.”

Polling cards will be posted to registered voters in early March. If you do not receive one then you may not be on the electoral roll – you can add yourself online at gov.uk/register-to-vote.

The election on May 4 will be the first Scottish local election in which 16 and 17 year olds will be eligible to vote.