New boundary changes branded a nonsense by Green MSP

Bearsden Green MSP for the West of Scotland Ross Greer is calling on people in the area to oppose the proposed break-up of Bearsden and Milngavie between two new Westminster constituencies.

The proposals, which are open for public consultation until Wednesday, January 11, would see Bearsden and Milngavie split between the new constituencies of ‘West Dunbartonshire and Bearsden North’ and ‘Milngavie & Kirkintilloch’.

The area, currently contained entirely within the East Dunbartonshire constituency, would suffer from diluted representation according to the MSP.

Mr Greer said: “It’s essential that residents let the Boundary Commission know that they oppose these nonsense proposals. If passed, they would see Bearsden split in half, with the northern half lumped in with West Dunbartonshire and the south, as well as most of Milngavie in what’s left of the renamed East Dunbartonshire seat.

“MPs, like MSPs are supposed to represent communities and that representation inevitably becomes weaker with larger constituencies made up of an incoherent patchwork of areas that residents do not feel connected to. The current East and West Dunbartonshire seats make far more sense than these plans. I’m not surprised that the Westminster government appears to be trying to weaken representation and make MPs even more distant from their constituents.”