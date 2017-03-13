Local MSP backs plans for second independence referendum

Strathkelvin and Bearsden SNP MSP Rona Mackay has welcomed plans for Scotland to go back to the polls for another referendum on Scottish Independence.

She spoke following First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s announcement today that the Scottish Government is seeking approval from Holyrood on a referendum on Scottish independence.

The SNP MSP believes a hard Brexit would have “disastrous” consequences for Scotland’s economy and society and that

Scotland’s “hand had been forced” following the UK Government’s refusal to listen to compromises from the Scottish Government regarding Brexit.

Ms Mackay said: “The future of Scotland is now at stake as we face a chaotic departure from the European Union and its single market, under a hardline Tory government in Westminster. We did not ask for this situation; Scotland’s hand has been forced.

“The rational requests from Scotland regarding Brexit have not even been listened to – and the Scottish Government is being left in the dark about very simple details, like when Article 50 will be triggered.

“Being ripped out of the EU and the single market will be disastrous for Scotland’s economy – locking in lower living standards and costing up to, if not more than, 70,000 Scottish jobs.

“But not just the economy, we are at a turning point where we can embrace a Britain mutating into something unrecognisable under Tory Brexit, or continue to build Scotland as an outward-looking and principled nation.

“I will be voting to give the people of Scotland a say on whether they accept or reject the upcoming dark decades of post-Brexit Tory rule that the Scottish electorate did not vote for.”