Green Party unveil East Dunbartonshire Council candidates

The Green Party have unveiled its candidates for the upcoming East Dunbartonshire Council elections.

Every voter in East Dunbartonshire will have the chance to vote for a Green councillor for the first time, with the party fielding candidates in all wards for this May’s poll.

The East Dunbartonshire Green team

A local branch meeting at Westerton Hall, in Bearsden, on Friday last week selected seven candidates for council seats in East Dunbartonshire.

Addressing the meeting, Maggie Chapman, co-convener of the Scottish Green Party said: “I am thrilled that we are standing a full slate of Green candidates in East Dunbartonshire.

It shows that we really have gone from strength to strength here, following the election of the West of Scotland’s first Green MSP last year.

“These local elections are a chance to elect more Greens to create vibrant local economies, protect our public services and put power back in people’s hands.

I look forward to working with Green councillors in East Dunbartonshire and across Scotland over the coming five years to deliver fairer, happier and healthier communities.”

Scott Ferguson, candidate for Bearsden South, said: “I’m looking forward to getting a positive message out to local people. Having been involved in lots of community activities over the years I know how many people work extremely hard to improve our community. As a councillor I will do what I can, and work constructively with others, to meet the needs and ambitions of residents in Bearsden and Westerton.”

East Dunbartonshire will go to the polls on May 4.

Full list of Green candidates:

Bearsden South – Scott Ferguson

Bearsden North – Erin Crawley

Milngavie – Gordon Masterton

Bishopbriggs South – Connor Boyd

Bishopbriggs North and Campsie – Chris Cotton

Kirkintilloch North and East and Twechar – Emma Sheppard

Lenzie and Kirkintilloch South – Carolynn Scrimgeour