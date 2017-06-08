General Election 2017: Follow our national live blog from 10 p.m.

Britain has gone to the polls to vote in the snap General Election.

And we will be covering the counts every step of the way across the length and breadth of Scotland.

From 10 p.m. when the polling stations close, you can follow the latest updates and results as they come in from our team of reporters stationed at some of the main counts, on this website.

As well as local declarations and reaction, there will be a regularly updated national blog to help you keep track of the picture across the country.