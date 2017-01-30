East Dunbartonshire Council rethink blue badge parking charge

Blue Badge holders WILL be able park for free in town centre car parks, following a rethink by council chiefs.

Controversial parking charges were introduced to seven car parks in Bearsden, Kirkintilloch and Milngavie last July - in a bId to fill a funding black hole created by parking decriminalisation.

There was anger when it was revealed that Blue Badge holders would have to pay up to £5 per day for parking.

However, following “monitoring of the new charges”, elected members decided that Blue Badge holders should be exempt.

Traffic Regulation Order changes mean Blue Badge holders are exempt from displaying a ticket or paying charges in council car parks - as long as the Blue Badge is prominently displayed.

Councillor Alan Moir, Convener of Development and Regeneration, said: “This is great news for Blue Badge holders - giving them the opportunity to park in our car parks for free, regardless of whether it is in a disabled bay or not.

“Please remember, even in car parks where charges are applicable, the first two hours of parking are free for everyone.

“I hope as many people as possible take advantage of the free parking and support their town centre. There’s a full range of shops, businesses and hostelries available.

“I am pleased that charging within selected car parks has increased the availability of short-stay parking spaces in our town centres - improving the turnover of parking spaces and supporting access to businesses and amenities.”