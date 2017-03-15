Countdown to council elections is underway

The countdown to the council elections in Scotland has officially begun with the publication of the ‘Notice of Election’.

Voters will go to the polls to elect the 22 councillors that they would like to represent them on East Dunbartonshire Council on Thursday, May 4.

The publication of the Notice of Election tells the potential candidates who would like to stand for a seat in one of East Dunbartonshire’s seven wards what to do next.

It also reminds members of the public know that they must be on the electoral register before they will be able to vote.

The number of councillors to be elected for each ward is as follows:

Milngavie: 3

Bearsden North: 3

Bearsden South: 3

Bishopbriggs North and Campsie: 4

Bishopbriggs South: 3

Lenzie and Kirkintilloch South: 3

Kirkintilloch East and North and Twechar: 3

Anyone who is interested in standing as a candidate can collect nomination papers from the Election Office at 12 Strathkelvin Place, Kirkintilloch.

Completed forms must be returned to the same address in person by Wednesday 29 March.

The Notice of Election is published on the Council website and is also available at local libraries.

Returning Officer for East Dunbartonshire, Gerry Cornes, said: “Councillors represent the views of the public and our communities, and make important decisions about how money is spent on local services on their behalf.

“Voting in the local elections gives you a say in local issues. If you want to have your say on who represents you then you need to be registered and your name needs to appear on the electoral register. It is quick and easy to do.”

Polling cards will be posted to registered voters throughout March. If you do not receive one then you may not be on the electoral roll – you can add yourself online at gov.uk/register-to-vote.