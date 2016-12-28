Council puts forward its plans for future land use in the district

The council has accepted most of the Scottish Governments proposals at a recent meeting on future land usage in the district - with the exception of Greens Avenue in Kirkintilloch.

The Local Plan which designates future land usage throughout East Dunbartonshire is moving ahead after the council discussed modifying it in the light of recommendations from the Scottish Government.

At the meeting just before Christmas it was agreed to go with all the suggestions put forward by the Scottish Government Reporter except the proposals to re-designate the Green Belt area of Greens Avenue for potential development.

The council will now submit the document to the Scottish Government asking them to accept the plan. Scottish Ministers will then have 28-day to look at it and make a decision.

After this, unless directed not to do so by ministers, the council will be free to formally adopt the plan which will replace the existing Local Plan 2.

Council leader Rhondda Geekie, said: “Our Local Development Plan is a vital document and crucial to the environment, economy and aspirations of East Dunbartonshire. It provides opportunities, as well as guidance and protection to ensure the future sustainability of the area.

“Once adopted, the Local Development Plan will guide the future use of land, set out proposals for development - including new housing sites, which we are duty-bound to identify - and provide the framework for dealing with planning applications.”