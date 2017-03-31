Council candidates revealed for May poll

The full list of prospective councillors looking for votes on May 4 has been released - with a total of 46 names in the frame.

They will be battling it out in the local elections for 22 spots on East Dunbartonshire Council, two less than the current 24.

It follows changes imposed by the Boundaries Commission which have reduced the number of wards from eight to seven.

Six of the wards will elect three councillors while one (Bishopbriggs North & Campsie) will elect four.

The candidates are as follows:

n Ward 1, Milngavie: Jim Gibbons (SNP), Jim Goodall (Lib Dem), Maureen Hendry (Labour), Gordon Masterton (Green), Graeme McGinnigle (Conservative) and Kate Waddell (SNP).

n Ward 2, Bearsden North: Erin Crawley (Green), Duncan Cumming (Independent), Eunis Jassemi-Zargani (Labour), Ian Mackay (SNP), Sheila Mechan (Conservative), and Rosie O’Neil (Lib Dem).

n Ward 3, Bearsden South: Scott Ferguson (Green), Denis Johnston (SNP), Vaughan Moody (Lib Dem), Alan Oliver (Independent), Andrew Polson (Conservative) and Manjinder Shergill (Labour).

n Ward 4, Bishopbriggs North and Campsie: Christopher Cotton (Green), Paul Ferretti (SNP), Mohrag Fischer (SNP), Billy Hendry (Conservative), Gary Pews (Lib Dem), Brian Reid (Independent) and Gemma Welsh (Labour).

n Ward 5, Bishopbriggs South: Connor Boyd (Green), Alan Brown (Conservative), Ian Elrick (Labour), Gordan Low (SNP), Irene Mackay (SNP), and Alan Moir (Labour).

n Ward 6, Lenzie and Kirkintilloch South: Rod Ackland (Lib Dem), Rhondda Geekie (Labour), Gillian Renwick (SNP), Martin Robertson (SNP), Carolynn Scrimgeour (Green), Alisdair Sinclair (Independent), Sandy Taylor (Independent), and Sandra Thornton (Conservative).

n Ward 7, Kirkintilloch East & North and Twechar: John Jamieson (SNP), Alison Lothian (Conservative), Stewart Macdonald (Labour), Pamela Marshall (SNP), Susan Murray (Lib Dem), Willie Paterson (Independent), and Emma Sheppard (Green).

The council election polling stations will open at 7am on Thursday, May 4, and close at 10pm.

Applications to register to vote must reach the Electoral Registration Officer at Dunbartonshire and Argyll & Bute, 235 Dumbarton Road, Clydebank G81 4XJ by Monday, April 17. Applications can also be made online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.