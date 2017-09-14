Politicians react to East Dunbartonshire topping Woman’s Hour poll

Local politicians have reacted to the news that BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour has named East Dunbartonshire as the best place in Britain for women to live.

MSP Rona Mackay said: “I am so proud and delighted that Women’s Hour has named East Dunbartonshire the best place for women to live in Scotland and the rest of the UK. I truly believe this to be a wonderful place to live and a shining example to the rest of the country of a setting to let women thrive.

“East Dunbartonshire has a strong sense of community, well-run public services, a vibrant business community and residents of all creed working and living together in harmony. All of these different parties deserve credit for this announcement.

“While we have been named number one, that is not to say all women in East Dunbartonshire live a life of luxury – that is far from the truth and my constituents know it.

“But I very much welcome the news and praise the wider community of East Dunbartonshire for what is an amazing achievement, to be named the best place for women to live in the whole of Scotland and the rest of the UK.”

Green MSP Ross Greer, who lives in East Dunbartonshire, added: “It’s great to see East Dunbartonshire getting well-deserved recognition.

“We are a wonderful example of strong communities and excellent schools for example. We shouldn’t take this all for granted though, nor should we stop striving to improve things. East Dunbartonshire can always be better and we have exactly the kind of positive, hard-working people who can make that happen.”

And Councillor Gillian Renwick, Depute Leader of East Dunbartonshire Council, commented: “I am delighted with the results of the Woman’s Hour study which appraised a number of factors including income, housing affordability, personal wellbeing, safety, education, life expectancy, environment and culture.

“It is great that East Dunbartonshire has been recognised as a wonderful place for women to live, work and enjoy recreational activities.

“Whilst we have some great schools, a diverse local economy, good quality housing and some stunning scenery we?re not resting on our laurels and the Council has a number of improvement programmes and projects underway to

improve our services and facilities to local people.

“Fast and frequent transport links also provide access to wider Scottish leisure and cultural facilities - meaning East Dunbartonshire really is at the centre of everything.”