Police step up patrols in Lenzie in bid to cut anti-social behaviour

Police have stepped up patrols in Lenzie after complaints from residents about youth disorder over the past few weeks.

There have been reports of anti-social behaviour by groups of underage drinkers in the vicinity of the scout hall and the shops at Millersneuk Road.

Concerns have been flagged up on social media, including the public Facebook page Lenziestuff.

One resident posted: “We had an event a few weeks ago in the scout hall and the youngsters caused carnage running in and out. Not good. Police came and eventually dispersed them.”

While another commented: “A couple of months ago we came across a young lad who had fallen backwards and knocked himself out. Another time one wandered across the main road causing the cars to brake.”

Lenzie Community Council also posted on the Facebook site: “We sympathise with such disruption in our community and have discussed this with the police on more than one occasion at our monthly community council meetings.

“We will continue to monitor it. If anyone would like to have a special meeting about this with ourselves and the police, do get in touch with us via a FB message or our website at (http://lenziecommunitycouncil.org.uk)”

A police spokesperson at Kirkintilloch said: “We are aware of the issues with youth disorder in the area. As such we have extra patrols on every weekend to try and combat this and will continue to do so.

“The local beat officer also works in close partnership with the schools in the area and has been speaking with pupils to deter any anti-social behaviour.

“Anyone who has any issues or concerns should contact us on 101”.