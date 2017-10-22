Police seek public’s help in search for missing Denise

Police are appealing for assistance in their efforts to find a Maryhill woman who has been missing since Friday.

Anne Denise Doyle, known as Denise, (53) from Cumlodden Drive, Maryhill, was last seen leaving her mother’s house in Oran Place at 9.30am on Friday.

She is 5ft 5ins, slim, and has brown eyes and dark greying hair which is tied up in a ponytail.

She was wearing a black anorak, blue jeans and black fur trimmed boots.

Inspector Stevie Kinvig at Maryhill Police Station, said: “We understand that Denise has been dealing with some personal issues at the moment which are causing her some concern.

However she has a close, supportive family who, as she has never been missing before, are worried about her.

“As both Denise and her mother live near the local canal, officers, including the Force Helicopter and Dog Unit, have been searching the area as well as around her home.

“Family and friends had been looking for her on Friday and Saturday but as there had been no contact from her they reported her missing to police around 5pm on Saturday.

“As far as we are aware, she does not have any money with her, and the fact she has not been in contact with anyone for two days makes us all concerned for her safety and wellbeing.

“I would ask that anyone who may have seen Denise since Friday, or who may know or have information about where she is, contact Maryhill Police Office via 101.

“Please quote incident number 2809/21/10/17 when calling”.