Police seek missing Ayrshire man Lloyd

Police are seeking help in their efforts to find a man missing from Kilwinning since Tuesday, June 6.

He enjoys being outdoors and is known to often visit Pollok Country Park, as well as Glasgow Green.

Lloyd Waddell, (39) was last seen by medical staff on a routine visit to his home in Glenapp Place at around 11am that day.

There has been no contact from Lloyd since then and he was reported missing to police on Friday.

He is described white, around 6 ft tall, with a sturdy build and red hair, and is normally clean shaven.

As there has been no contact from Lloyd, concern is growing and officers want to know he is safe and well.

Inspector Colin Convery said: “Extensive enquiries have been carried out with officers checking CCTV footage in and around the areas, Lloyd likes to visit.

Lloyd doesn’t keep in touch with his family and he has gone missing before.

However, he usually returns a short time later.

Given there has been no contact, concern is growing and we just want to know if he is safe and well.

If anyone has seen Lloyd, or has any information as to his whereabouts, I would ask them to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone who can help should call officers at Irvine Police Station via 101, quoting reference number 2072 of June 23, 2017.