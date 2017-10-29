Police seek help to identify man killed at Hillfoot Station

Police are appealing for the public’s help to identify a young man who died after being struck by a train at Hillfoot Station on Friday.

Extensive enquiries have so far failed to identify the victim, who was killed shortly before 8.15pm.

He is described as 5ft 8ins, heavy built and in his mid-20’s, with facial stubble and short brown hair.

He was wearing a grey North Face top with a Mountain Athletics logo on the front, a white Nike t-shirt, dark grey jogging pants and white Nike trainers, and was also carrying a black Nike rucksack.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Anyone with any information is asked to get in touch by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 592 of 27/10/2017.