Police release image in hunt for man who attacked female shop worker

Police have released this picture of a man they want to speak to in connection with an alleged attack on a woman shop worker in Glasgow.

The alleged assault happened back on April 7 at 3,40pm in a shop on Union Street, where the 46-year-old victim was attacked by a man who then made off.

Police want to speak to a man described as white, with a heavy build, in his late 50s or early 60s, with grey hair, who was wearing a beige jacket, blue t-shirt and blue jeans.

Officers are appealing to anyone who may recognise the man from his description to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the public protection unit at London Road police office via 101