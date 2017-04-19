Police plea to trace missing man

Police are appealing for help to trace a young Albanian man who vanished more than a week ago.

Haziz Bruci, a 20 year old Albanian national, was last seen in Paisley Town Centre around 1pm on Sunday, April 9.

He is described as 5ft 6in tall, of medium build, with short black hair and when last seen he was clean shaven, wearing a dark tracksuit with zipper style jacket and dark Nike trainers.

Sergeant Jackie Melvin from Paisley Police Station said: “We are concerned about Mr Bruci’s well-being and we are appealing for the support of the local community, and beyond, to help us trace him.

“Mr Bruci moved to Paisley a couple of months ago from London where we believe he may have family, however, he has not been seen or heard from by them as far as we are aware.

“Anyone with information on Mr Bruci’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Sergeant’s room at Paisley Police Station on 101.”