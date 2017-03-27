Police plea after young student goes missing

Police are appealing for help to trace a young student who has vanished from her digs in Glasgow.

Saharnaz Ahmadi, 23, is originally from Iran and has been living and studying in the city.

She was last seen on Friday March 17 leaving her home address and has not been in touch with friends in the Glasgow area which is out of character for her.

There is a suggestion that Saharnaz may have travelled to the Sheffield area to reside with family, however to date this is unconfirmed.

Police said there is nothing at this juncture to suggest she is at immediate risk of harm or that any criminality is involved.

Sergeant Linda Cotter from Baird Street Police Station said: “I would ask anyone with information regarding Saharnaz’s whereabouts to please come forward. “Similarly I would appeal to Saharnaz to get in touch with someone to let us know that she is safe.

“Anyone who with information can contact officers at Baird Street Police Station via 101.”