Police plea after East Dunbartonshire man found dead

Police are appealing for help to trace the relatives of an East Dunbartonshire man who has been found dead.

Retired firefighter David MacMorris (85) passed away within his home at Main St, Milngavie on November 13.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

It is believed that David possibly had a brother although no other details are known.

David was a retired firefighter who served in the Maryhill area of Glasgow.

Anyone who has knowledge of David’s relatives is asked to contact the Administration department at London Road Police Office on 0141-532-4644 during the hours of 0700 – 1600 Monday to Friday.