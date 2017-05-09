Police looking for witnesses to indecent assault

Police are continuing their enquiries after a woman was indecently assaulted in the early hours of Sunday, April 30, in Renfield Street, Glasgow.

At around 3.10am the 21-year-old woman was at the junction of Renfield Street and Sauchiehall Street (near to the former BHS building) when she was indecently assaulted by an unknown man.

The man then ran off along Sauchiehall Street and was chased by two male members of the public.

The suspect is described as being of Eastern European appearance, mid 30’s with hair styled in a large quiff. He was wearing a black leather bomber jacket and white t-shirt.

Detective Constable Shona MacKinnon of Greater Glasgow CID said: “Although the woman was physically unhurt she was left very traumatised following this incident.

“Officers have been analysing CCTV footage and speaking to witnesses since the assault took place and we would like to speak to anyone that can provide information and who has not yet spoken to police.

“I am especially keen to speak to the two members of the public who chased after the suspect and ask that they contact police immediately.”

Anyone who has information is asked to contact police at Stewart Street Police Station via 101 quoting incident reference 0914 of 30 April. Alternatively calls can be made via CRIMESTOPPERS ON 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.