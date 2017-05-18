Police investigate Eastside attack

Police are investigating reports of an assault on a man in the early hours of Saturday (May 13) morning.

The alleged attack happened near Kwik Fit on Kirkintilloch’s Eastside.

A relative of the victim posted pictures of his injuries on social media showing heavy bruising around his eyes and nose.

A police spokesperson said: “We can confirm that an investigation is under way following the assault of a 26-year-old man in Eastside, Kirkintilloch, on Saturday, May 13, at around 1am.”

If you have any information call police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.