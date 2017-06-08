Police investigate attempted murder

Police are appealing for information following an attempted murder on Wednesday, June 7.

At about 5.15pm police received a report of a man being injured in Glentyan Drive, in the Pollok area of Glasgow. Emergency services attended and the 28 year-old man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where medical staff describe his condition as critical but stable.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish what has happened. Police are treating the incident as attempted murder.

Officers are carrying out door-to-door enquiries in the local and surrounding areas. They are also gathering CCTV footage for any additional information which could assist the investigation.

Detective Sergeant Dougie Stevenson said: “From the man’s injuries, it’s clear the man has been seriously assaulted, however at this stage we don’t know why the man was targeted. We are in the process of piecing together the circumstances of the attack and I am appealing to people living in the area for their assistance, can you think back to the time of the incident and consider if you saw or heard anything. Perhaps, you heard a disturbance, some shouting, anything which seemed a little odd. If you have any information, then please do contact us and pass it on.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact CID officers at Helen Street Police Station via 101, quoting reference number 2989 of 7 June 2017. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.