Police investigate after serious assault on 15-year-old girl in Kirkintilloch

CID detectives are investigating after a 15-year-old girl was the victim of a serious sexual assault in Kirkintilloch on Saturday night.

The attack happened between 5pm and 10pm at Merkland Drive near to David Gray Place.

Speculation has been rife on social media after a number of people described seeing officers in forensic gear, and an area around a bus stop cordoned off with police tape.

A police spokesperson said this afternoon (Monday) they were following a definite line of inquiry into the assault.