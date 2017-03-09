Police investigate after attack hospitalises two men

Police are investigating after two men were seriously assaulted in the early hours of Sunday, March 5.

At around 3am hours, two men, aged 18 and 20, were assaulted by a group of four men in Holland Street at its junction with West George Street.

The injured men were treated at Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

The 18 year old man remains in hospital, while the 20 year old man was released following treatment.

Enquiries carried out so far have revealed both men were involved in an altercation with another man in Bar Budda, in Sauchiehall Street, at around 2.40am.

Officers believe the assaults may be linked to this earlier incident.

Detectives have been reviewing CCTV footage in an effort to obtain further information which could assist their enquiries.

The suspects are described as white, in their late teens to early 20s and wearing dark coloured clothing.

One of the suspects was wearing a white long sleeved shirt.

The suspects ran off up Holland Street towards Sauchiehall Street following the incident.

Detective Constable Graham Morrison said: “There are several bars and clubs in this area so I’m sure there will have been lots of people milling around despite the hour.

“I am appealing to motorists, taxi drivers and anyone else who was in the area at the time of the incident to contact us.

“In particular, I would ask anyone with any dashcam footage to pass it to police as the footage could provide vital information about the incident or the suspects.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at city centre police office via 101. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.