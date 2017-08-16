Search

Police hunt thieves after break-in

editorial image

Thieves broke into a house in Kirkintilloch overnight and stole a large quantity of household items.

The break-in occurred between Friday, August 11 and Saturday, August 12 at Meiklehill Road.

Police are appealing for information and would particularly like to hear from anyone who saw someone carrying a quantity of large bags from the house between those dates.

You can contact police at Kirkintilloch on 101.