Police hunt thieves after break-in

Thieves broke into a house in Kirkintilloch overnight and stole a large quantity of household items.
The break-in occurred between Friday, August 11 and Saturday, August 12 at Meiklehill Road.
Police are appealing for information and would particularly like to hear from anyone who saw someone carrying a quantity of large bags from the house between those dates.
You can contact police at Kirkintilloch on 101.
