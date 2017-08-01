Police hunt gun robber after Tesco ATM raid

A man delivering cash to an ATM at a Glasgow branch of Tesco was robbed at gunpoint of a money box containing a five figure sum.

Armed police were deployed when police were alerted to the raid, but were later stood down.

Now poice are appealing for information about the crime, which happened at the ATM at Tesco on Annick Street, Shettleston, at 11.55am on Saturday (July 29).

Neither the 57-year-old victim or his driver were injured, but a 37-year-old security guard who bravely came to his aid suffered a minor knee injury when he was struck by the getaway vehicle.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics and did not need to go to hospital.

The suspect is white, 5ft 6 to 5ft 7, thin with a pale complexion, and wore a grey hooded top, a hi-viz yellow jacket and black jogging bottoms.

He made off in a small white car, believed driven by a second man, which is thought to be the same vehicle as one later found burned out in Springboig Road.

Detective Inspector Clark Hill said: “Due to the fact that it was believed that a firearm was present, our armed response units also attended but have since stood down.

“Although thankfully no one involved in this incident was seriously injured, this was a terrifying ordeal for the men involved.

“Also, for it to take place outside a busy supermarket in the middle of the afternoon is just shocking.

“We have traced the car we believed was used in the robbery – a white Hyundai i10.

“It was found burned out in the Springboig Road area a short time afterwards.

“Officers have been at the scene carrying out enquiries and are checking CCTV both at the supermarket and in the street in an effort to find out who carried out this robbery, which was obviously planned.

“The suspect knew very well when the van would be there. It certainly wasn’t done on the spur of the moment.

“With that in mind, it’s possible that the car had been in the area either immediately prior to the robbery or indeed the past few days checking the area out.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have seen the car, or anyone who has information that will assist our enquiry, to contact the Community Investigations Unit at Govan Police Office via 101.

“Please quote reference number 1707/27/07 when you call.

“Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.”