Police hunt attempted robber

As part of an ongoing investigation into an assault with intent to rob in the city centre of Glasgow on Sunday, June 11, police have released CCTV images of a man they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.

At around 3.30am a 44 year-old man was within the Necropolis when he was assaulted and threatened by a man who demanded his property. The man then made off empty handed.

The man police wish to trace is described as white, 30-35 years of age, 5ft 10-11 inches in height and of medium build with short red or brown hair.

He was wearing a navy hooded top with light blue sleeves and hood that had ‘Henley’ printed on the front.

He was also wearing dark-coloured trousers. He may be known as Colin.

Constable Scott Spinks of Greater Glasgow Division’s Community Investigations Unit said: “The 44 year-old man received head and facial injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“I would urge anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV images, or anyone with information regarding this crime to contact the Community Investigations Unit based at Govan through 101, quoting reference number 1191 of the 11th of June 2017. Alternatively CRIMESTOPPERS can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”