Police conduct door-to-door inquiries in Springburn and Possilpark after ‘suspicious death’

Detectives are investigating a suspicious death after 20-year-old man was seriously injured in a street distrubance on Friday afternoon.

Emergency services were called out to Bardowie Street in the Possilpark area of Glasgow, around 3.45pm after reports of a disturbance outside a property.

A 20-year-old man was found seriously injured and was taken by ambulance to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he later died.

Additional police officers are not patrolling the areas of Bardowie Street and Saracen Street as a result.

A post mortem examination is being carried out in due course to establish the exact cause of death, which is currently being treated as suspicious by officers. Relatives have been informed. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Officers are in the process of conducting door-to-door inquiries in an effort to find out additional information. Officers are also be assessing opportunities to capture CCTV in the local area. Police remain at the scene and additional patrols remain in the area today.

Detective Inspector Grant Durie, from the Major Investigation Team based at Govan, said: “A 20 year-old man has died, having been seriously injured on Bardowie Street in Possilpark. We are treating the incident as suspicious and extensive enquiries are currently ongoing.

“Specialist forensic teams have been active around the area and detectives and officers have been carrying out door to door inquiries to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“At this time, I would ask for the assistance of the local community in determining what took place yesterday afternoon. It is possible that you heard or witnessed a disturbance on Bardowie Street and if so I would ask you to contact police immediately. Any information received will greatly assist us in determining how this young man lost his life.

“I want to reassure local residents that we are doing all we can to find out what took place and determine how this man died. Additional officers are patrolling the areas of Bardowie Street and Saracen Street. I would ask local residents to also approach those officers should they have any information or wish to discuss their concerns.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Detectives at the incident room at Govan Police Station on 101. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.