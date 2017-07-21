Police chief speaks about “incomprehensible” Milngavie murder case

A police chief who led the investigation into the murder of Cameron Logan has praised the local Milngavie community for their part “in helping us trace the person responsible”.

Blair Logan (27) pled guilty to the murder of his brother Cameron Logan (23) at the High Court in Glasgow this morning (Friday, July 21).

He admitted pouring petrol onto the bed Cameron was sleeping in with his girlfriend, Rebecca, in the early hours of New Year’s Day, before setting it alight.

He has also pled guilty to the attempted murder of Rebecca and endangering the lives of his parents David and Cathy, who were also in the family home in Achray Place at the time of the place.

Detective Superintendent Allan Burton, from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Teams, said: “Today marks the end of an unusual and complex investigation which has left a family utterly devastated as a result of Blair Logan’s actions.

“A mother and father have lost both of their sons and a young woman has lost her partner, in a truly incomprehensible and tragic set of circumstances.

“This investigation involved a team of specialist officers that worked around the clock to piece together the events that led up to the fire being started on New Year’s morning, resulting in the death of Cameron Logan.

“This was undoubtedly a very distressful crime which took place right in the heart of Milngavie and the support of the local community, as well as the information provided by members of the public who were in the surrounding area that morning, were absolutely vital in helping us trace the person responsible.”