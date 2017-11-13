Police check CCTV images after report of youngster being ‘followed by men in van’

Police are reviewing CCTV images after a nine-year-old girl reported she had been followed by men driving a vehicle in East Dunbartonshire.

However they stressed that “no criminality has been established at this time.”

Officers said they were investigating the incident at Beech Road and Fern Avenue in Bishopbriggs around 3pm on Wednesday, November 8.

They received a report that a white transit type van had been acting suspiciously in the area but they have established that there was no criminality at this point of their investigation.

It comes after reports of the incident circulated on social media site Facebook.

Family and friends of the girl reported on two separate posts on the site that the girl was followed by the car down Beech Road and into Fern Avenue.

The girl, who is of primary school age, told her family she hid in a hedge in a residential garden, pretending that was her home and the car sped away.

A police spokesman said: “Police were called to a report of men in a white transit type van acting suspiciously on Fern Avenue, Bishopbriggs at around 3pm on Wednesday, November 8.

“Officers are currently checking CCTV footage and carrying out door-to-door enquiries.

“However no criminality has been established at this time.”