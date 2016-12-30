Police called out to another accident at shared space junction in Kirkintilloch

Another accident has happened at a busy junction where work is being carried out on a controversial shared space scheme in Kirkintilloch.

Police were called out this morning (Friday, December 30) to the junction of Kerr Street and Cowgate after a high-sided van struck a safety bollard around 9.15am.

A council workman makes the area safe. Photo by Barry Grant.

This is the third time a bollard has been flattened at the junction in as many months.

The accident happened at the corner, outside the Royal Bank of Scotland.

A number of bollards were installed at the junction to replace safety barriers, removed as part of the shared space roadworks. Pavements have also been lowered.

The vehicle, believed to be a bakery van, was the only one involved in the accident and police said this morning no one was injured.

This photo was taken seconds after the accident this morning and posted on the Herald's Facebook page by reader Robert Blair.

There was an oil spillage from the van as a result of the accident and council workmen were called out to make the road safe. Gravel was put down as a safety measure to prevent other vehicles from skidding.

A police spokesperson said this morning there were no charges as a result of the accident.

Thousands of local people have been campaigning against the Cowgate works being carried out by East Dunbartonshire Council, which began in February this year.

They are particularly concerned about the safety of pedestrians after all four arms of the Catherine Street/Kerr Street junction with Cowgate reopened recently without reinstating traffic lights.

Strathkelvin and Bearsden MSP Rona Mackay has slammed the reopening of the junction without lights by East Dunbartonshire Council as “irresponsible”.

The Herald is awaiting comment from East Dunbartonshire Council on the accident.