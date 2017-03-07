Police Appeal: Check everything’s in your shed

The police are urging people to check the contents of their outbuildings after an attempt to break into a shed in Bearsden recently.

Someone tried to force open the door of a garden shed in Douglas Gardens, Bearsden, on Thursday, March 2 at 9.20pm.

Two males were seen in the area at the time, one is described as 5ft 10ins, slim build, aged 18-25 and the other one was wearing dark bottoms and a biege hoodie.

Constable Siobhan McCandlish from Kirkintilloch Police Office, said: “They were seen by local people prowling about gardens.

“We’d ask people to check that all the contents in you outbuildings are still there.

“Also, did you see these men in your garden the same day?

“If anyone has any further information we’d ask them to call us on 101.”