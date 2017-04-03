Police appeal after three teenagers assaulted in major Bishopbriggs brawl

Police are appealing for information after a large-scale disturbance in the Bishopbriggs area in the early hours of Sunday.

A 16-year-old boy was seriously assaulted and two other boy, aged 15 and 16 were also injured.

Officers were called out after report of a major fracas involving a large number of male youths at Auchinairn Gardens around 12.05am.

The 16-year-old was taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary and released after treatment.

Police said the two other boys were subjected to common assaults.

The 15-year-old was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and later released whilst the 16-year-old was treated at the scene.

Detective Sergeant Jas Juttla from Maryhill CID said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this disturbance and I would appeal to any witnesses to come forward.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Kirkintilloch CID via 101 or alternatively you can call CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.”