Police appeal after “sickening attack” on Springburn pensioner

Heartless thieves assaulted and robbed a 74-year-old man in Springburn in what police have described as “a sickening attack”.

The elderly man suffered head and facial injuries as he bravely tried to fight off his attackers.

Detectives are appealing for information after the despicable incident around 6.40pm on Tuesday.

The elderly man was walking at the junction of Valleyfield Street and Flemington Street when he was approached from behind by two men who pulled him to the ground.

One of the men assaulted him whilst the other man robbed him of a carrier bag which contained a black leather jacket and computer supplies he had just bought, and a two-figure sum of cash. They then both ran off in the direction of Atlas Road.

The injured man was taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he was treated for head and facial injuries.

Detectives have been carrying out enquiries in the local area including house to house enquiries and gathering CCTV footage to glean more information on the two men responsible.

Detective Constable Scott Spinks of the Community Investigation Unit based at Helen Street Police Office said: “This was a sickening attack on this elderly man who bravely tried to fight off these two men, and has been left badly injured. He was simply making his way back to his home after doing some shopping.

“As the two men approached the victim from behind, we don’t have descriptions for release at this time, however officers are continuing to study CCTV images for more details and I would urge anyone who saw this incident take place, or who has any information that may assist this investigation to contact the Community Investigation Unit at Govan through 101 quoting incident number 3184 of 31 October. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”