Police appeal after man robbed on way to work

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a man was robbed in Glasgow on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old man was walking along Linthaugh Road towards Mosspark Railway Station to go to work around 6.10am.

He was stopped by a man at the start of a footbridge. The thug then pushed him to the ground and robbed him of his wallet before running off in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as white, in his 30s, 6ft2ins tall, of slim build and with a gaunt appearance.

He was wearing a black hooded top with the hood up and a scarf across his face, navy tracksuit bottoms and white trainers.

Detective Inspector Alasdair Barlow from the Community Investigation Unit based at Govan said: “Luckily the victim was not injured during this incident but it was nonetheless a frightening experience for him and it is crucial that we trace the person responsible.

“There would have been members of the public in the area at the time, possibly making their way to the train station. I would ask anyone who witnessed what happened or saw a man matching the above description in the area to please get in touch.

“Anyone with information can contact officers at the Community Investigation Unit based at Govan via 101.

Alternatively you can call CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.”