Police appeal after car deliberately set ablaze outside family’s Bishopbriggs home

A family in Bishopbriggs have been left terrified after their car was deliberately set on fire outside their home.

Emergency services were called out to an address in Colston Road around 4.45am this morning (Thursday, September 7).

They discovered a black Mercedes had been set alight.

Following a joint investigation between police and the fire service, the blaze is being treated as wilful.

Officers are appealing for witnesses.

Detective Constable Martin Smith from Maryhill CID said: “A family have been left absolutely terrified following this reckless and dangerous act and extensive enquiries are underway to find out who is responsible.

“Officers are currently reviewing CCTV and conducting door to door enquiries and I would appeal to anyone who was in the surrounding area this morning, who may have seen anything suspicious, to get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Maryhill CID via and quote incident number 0362 of Thursday 7th September 2017. Alternatively you can call CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.”