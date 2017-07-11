Poignant award for bright young spark

Two budding engineers at Auchinloch Primary are the proud recipients of a special award set up in memory of one of the school’s first pupils.

Lenzie man George Smart, who passed away recently at the age of 90, was a pupil there when the school opened back in the early 1930s.

In his memory, the George Smart Memorial Shield was set up for P6 pupils excelling in science, technology, engineering and maths.

George was himself an engineer, starting work at Cowlairs Railway Depot in Springburn and moving up to become production manager at St Rollox Railway Works in Glasgow.

P6 pupils Jessica Reid and Maya Duguid clinched the award after defending their title of West of Scotland K’Nex champions.

They both won through two preliminary rounds to get to the finals of the competition - held at the University of Glasgow as part of the Glasgow Science Festival. This year over 10,000 pupils entered.

Maya is George’s great-grand-daughter, which makes it all the more special for the family.

Headteacher Mrs Margaret Lang congratulated the two youngsters for both successes.

A spokesperson for the school added: “They have both done brilliantly. It’s lovely that Maya was one of the winners. Very well deserved. This will now be an annual award.

“Mr Smart was one of the first pupils at the school and family members have been attending the school ever since he started back in the 1930s.

“It’s a lovely tribute to one of our first pupils”.