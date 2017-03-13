Plea for help to trace missing Toni-Lee (16)

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing teenage girl who is known to frequent the Glasgow area.

Toni-Lee Donlin, aged 16 has vanished from her home at Stirling.

She is described as 5’10”, with long blond hair and was last seen wearing blue ripped jeans, a black top with a black bomber style jacket and white trainers.

She is known to frequent the Edinburgh, Livingston and Glasgow areas.

Please share this post and contact police on 101 if you have any information regarding Toni-Lee’s whereabouts.