Plea for help after man dies in hospital in Glasgow

Police are appealing for help from the public in tracing relatives of a 69-year-old man who died in Glasgow.

John Sheath from Crookston died at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital on May 29 after collapsing on Dumbarton Road near to the Victoria Bar the previous night. There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Mr Sheath resided alone in Faskin Road, Crookston and it is believed he never married and had no children.

Anyone who has knowledge of any relative of Mr Sheath is asked to contact the Administration Department at London Road Police Station via 101.