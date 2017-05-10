Plant sale at Campsie View School Kirkintilloch

Enjoy a fun family day out at Campsie View School in Lenzie this Saturday (May 13) at their annual plant sale. There will be homebaking, a nail bar, face painting and lots more at the event which is on from 10am to 12pm.

Please go along to support the school, which caters for children with learning difficulties, to help them raise some much needed funds.

Donations of home baking can be sent in or dropped off at the school. Campsie View School is located on Boghead Road, Lenzie, G66 4DP.

Everyone welcome.