Plans submitted for £5m new housing development for Springburn

A planning application has been submitted to Glasgow City Council for a new £5m development for social rent properties in Springburn.

The homes are being built for Home Scotland, part of Home Group, one of the UK’s largest providers of high-quality social housing.

The 40 properties will all be two-bedroom flats built in two four-storey blocks to reflect the scale of the neighbouring tenement properties, and will be built using timber frame construction.

The site on Springburn Way has been vacant for sometime. The affordable homes will bring a boost to the area, according to the housebuilder.

Paul Kelly, Managing Director of AS Homes (Scotland) Ltd said: “This development will provide high-quality, modern and energy-efficient affordable rented accommodation for the Springburn area, while bringing an empty site back into use.

“As with all our projects, we are committed to giving local jobs to local people, and pledge that at least 75 per cent of sub-contractors on the construction of these homes will be from the local area.”

Stuart Dixon, Home Scotland head of development and delivery, added: “Home Scotland is delighted to be working once again with AS Homes to provide much needed affordable housing in Glasgow. The flats will put this vacant land to good use helping to bring vitality and activity to Springburn town centre.”