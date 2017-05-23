Plans in full swing for Lenzie Gala Day

Lenzie Gala takes place this year on Saturday, June 3, at the Lenzie Rugby Club field from 11.30am onwards.

The celebrations began this month at Millersneuk Primary School with the school crowning of the Gala Queen: Katie Borland from Millersneuk Primary.

It will be attended by Page Boy Noah Sands, also from Millersneuk Primary, and Maids of Honour; Ruby Bloomfield from Lenzie Meadow Primary; Alyssa McSwiggan from Holy Family Primary; and Iona Baranda from Millersneuk Primary.

Millersneuk pupils entertained and delighted everyone with their enthusiastic singing and narrative on the history of the gala.

Ryan Chan from P4 entertained adults and pupils alike with a wonderful solo violin performance and Calum Dewar, of Lenzie BBs, did a rousing job of piping in visitors, the Queen, and her entourage.

Yasmin McCotter, the last Millersneuk Gala queen from four years ago, made a special return visit to the school to perform Katie’s crowning.

On the day itself, the Gala Queen’s procession starts at Lenzie Station at 12.10pm.

The parade will also include the Boys Brigade Pipe Band; Cedar Nursery; Lenzie Woodhead Gymnastics; the Stewart School of Dance; Dance Republic; Lenzie Beavers and Cubs; the Rosebank Dancing School; and Lenzie Guides, who will all walk the short distance to the Lenzie Rugby Club ground.

Everyone is invited to join in the parade.

A huge range of family fun is being arranged with entertainment by Dance Republic, Irish Dancers from the Stewart School of Dance, the Boys Brigade Band, Lenzie Woodhead Gymnastics, Rosebank Dancing School, and much, much more.

Of course, there will also be plenty of food with the Marie Curie tea tent, and stalls with Fairtrade goods, burgers, pakora, ice-creams and cakes for all the family.

Looking ahead, Lenzie Community Council Convenor Tony Miles, said: “This year we are delighted to welcome well-known local celebrity DJ, Paul Harper, who will crown our Gala Queen.

“And, of course, we welcome the tremendous support from our business sponsors.

“Thanks go to Arnold Clark; Fleming Buildings Ltd.; Cedar nursery; PSS Stonework; Muir Homes; Memory Lane Flowers; Avril Haffron; Billington’s; Anytime Fitness; Woodilee MOT Centre, and not least, the Rugby Club for providing the venue.

“Without the support of the local businesses it would impossible to stage this annual event which brings the community together, provides a day of fun and laughter and gives a focus to those local groups that work hard to give our children all those wonderful childhood experiences.”.

You can get much more information and last-minute updates on the Lenzie Gala by visiting the Lenzie Community Council Facebook page and website www.lenziecommunitycouncil.org.uk.

Gala Queen Katie is pictured alongside her attendants.