Plans for new affordable homes and retiral flats at Kirkintilloch

Plans are afoot to build 50 new affordable homes and 38 new retirement flats on ground at playing fields in Kirkintilloch.

Residents are being asked for their views on the proposal at a series of public events next week.

East Dunbartonshire Council and development partners Bield Housing and Care want to develop an area of land known locally as Cleddans Playing Fields or Tottie Park.

According to the council, the site, to the east of Whitehill Avenue (Hillhead) and West of Loch Lea (Harestanes), is presently used for open space and a 1970’s retirement housing complex but was allocated in the Local Development Plan for residential development earlier this year.

The proposal is to build around 50 affordable homes on the site which would include social rented and shared equity flats and houses, and a proposed new Day Care building.

Around 38 new retirement apartments would also be created to replace the existing complex owned by Bield Housing and Care at Whitehill Court.

New streets, public spaces and a play area would be provided while existing public footpaths would be maintained and improved.

Two public exhibitions, organised by the council’s housing team, will give residents an opportunity to view our initial proposals, find out more and give their feedback.

The event details are: Hillhead Community Centre, Meiklehill Road on Wednesday, September 27 from 3.15-6.45pm and Harestanes Primary School Huts, Mauchline Court on Tuesday, October 3 from 3-8pm.

Councillor Jim Gibbons, Convener of the Council’s Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets Committee, said: “This site forms part of the Council’s affordable housing investment programme, which will deliver around 250 homes over the next three to four years in order to help meet a high local demand for affordable homes.

“The exhibitions are an opportunity for local residents who are interested in finding out more about the proposed new housing development to go along and get all the information they need.

“There will be experts on hand to answer questions and provide further details on the plans and drawings that are being proposed. I hope people are able to attend and let us know their views.”

Caryn Innes, Head of Development at Bield Housing and Care, said, “This is a strategically important site for Bield and our partnership with East Dunbartonshire Council enables a joint approach to successfully deliver much needed affordable homes in this area and the reprovision of our existing retirement complex, which is no longer fit for purpose.

“The proposed new retirement apartments will suit the needs of our existing tenants and our future tenants.”

The plans displayed at the exhibition will be available on the consultation pages of the Council’s website (www.eastdunbarton.gov.uk) and paper copies can be viewed at Kirkintilloch Community Hub following the exhibitions.

You can also contact Development Officer Anna Gribben on 0300 123 4510 if you would like to arrange to discuss the plans further or arrange for an additional meeting.

If you wish to make comments on the proposal please email anna.gribben@eastdunbarton.gov.uk or write to Housing Strategy and Development, Southbank House, Strathkelvin Place, Kirkintilloch G66 1XH.

Please note that comments made at this stage are not formal representations to the planning authority. Once a planning application is submitted a further opportunity to make representations to the planning authority will be made available.